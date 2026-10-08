Radoslav Gidzhenov will play Cherno more – Levski

The derby from the 11th round of the efbet League between Cherno more and Levski was entrusted to Radoslav Gidzhenov. His assistants will be Ivo Kolev and Teodor Vukov. Dimitar Dimitrov will be responsible for the VAR system.

The other key match of the weekend – CSKA 1948 – CSKA, will be led by Lyuboslav Lyubomirov.

Here are all the lineups for the matches of the 11th round in the efbet League, season 2026-2027:

October 10, 15:00

PFK Botev Vratsa - Spartak Varna 1918

GS: Georgi Petrov Stoyanov AS1: Stanimir Ilkov Ilkov AS2: Vasil Stoyanov Shavov

4-TI: Denislav Yordanov Stalev

VAR: Stanimir Lozanov Trenchev AVAR: Petar Milkov Nikolov SN: Georgi Vladimirov Ignatov

October 10, 17:30 hours

Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 EAD - PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1926 AD

GS: Gero Georgiev Piskov AS1: Martin Emilov Venev AS2: Dragomir Veselinov Dimitrov 4th: Vasil Petrov Minev

VAR: Ventsislav Georgiev Mitrev AVAR: Antonio Todorov Antov SN: Valentin Zhelev Dobrev

October 10, 20:00 hours

PFK Botev Plovdiv AD - PFC Slavia 1913

GS: Nikola Antonov Popov AS1: Mario Georgiev Danailov AS2: Radoslav Georgiov Vutov 4th: Mariyan Georgiev Grebencharski

VAR: Volen Valentinov Chinkov AVAR: Michael Petkov Pavlov SN: Angel Lyubenov Angelov

October 11, 15:00

PFK Septemvri Sofia - FC Dunav Ruse

GS: Todor Nedyalkov Kirov AS1: Teodor Peshev Petrov AS2: Zhivko Rumenov Petrov

4-TI: Petar Milkov Nikolov

VAR: Georgi Dimitrov Davidov AVAR: Michael Petkov Pavlov SN: Nikolay Yordanov Kolev

October 11, 17:30

PFK Cherno more AD - PFC Levski

GS: Radoslav Petrov Gidzhenov AS1: Ivo Nikolaev Kolev AS2: Todor Vassilev Vukov 4th: Georgi Georgiev Novachev

VAR: Dimitar Dimitrov Dimitrov AVAR: Denislav Yordanov Stalev SN: Ahmed Yashar Ahmed

October 11, 20:00

FC CSKA 1948 - PFC CSKA EAD

GS: Lyuboslav Biserov Lyubomirov AS1: Petar Velizarov Mitrev AS2: Darin Vassilev Ivanov 4th: Kristina Georgieva Georgieva

VAR: Stanimir Lozanov Trenchev AVAR: Hristiana Krasimirova Guteva SN: Yordan Kostadinov Ivanov

October 12, 20:00

PFK Ludogorets 1945 - PFC Arda Kardzhali 1924

GS: Kristiyan Nikolov Kolev AS1: Yordan Petrov Petrov AS2: Svetoslav Kolev Enchev 4th: Dimo Stoyanov Dimov

VAR: Georgi Dimitrov Davidov AVAR: Georgi Petrov Stoyanov SN: Kolyo Dimitrov Danev