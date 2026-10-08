The famous sports journalist Diletta Leota surprised her fans by revealing unexpected details from her personal life.

In a guest appearance on a lifestyle podcast, she spoke openly and without inhibitions about intimacy, the prejudices she faces, and the relationship with her husband - football goalkeeper Loris Karius.

When asked how she would rate herself in bed, the charming Italian woman without hesitation gave herself the highest possible rating, describing her temperament with the word “volcano“.