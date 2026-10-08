Former CSKA coach and former Romanian national team coach Eduard Yordanescu is among the names being discussed for the new head coach of the Bulgarian national team. This is reported by the Romanian publication „GSP“, according to which the specialist may return to Bulgaria, this time at the head of our representative team.

The interest in Yordanescu comes against the backdrop of Bulgaria's unsatisfactory performance in the Nations League. After playing the first four matches, the „Lions“ have collected 4 points and occupy the third position in Group C4. Ahead of the national team are Iceland and Estonia.

The poor results also led to a change in the coaching position. After the goalless draw against Estonia in Plovdiv Alexander Dimitrov parted ways with the national team, and Atanas Ribarski temporarily took over his duties. The Bulgarian team continues to search for a permanent option for a coach, with Yordanescu among the candidates being discussed.

The Romanian specialist is a well-known name in Bulgarian football. He has already worked in our country after taking over CSKA in 2016. Iordanescu took over the “reds“ at the end of August and remained in office until the end of November of that year.

However, the more serious part of his coaching career is related to the Romanian national team. Iordanescu spent two and a half years at the head of the Romanian national team before ending his tenure.

His last assignment was in Poland. In the second half of 2025, the specialist led Legia Warsaw, but his stay at the club lasted only a few months. Currently, Iordanescu is without a permanent commitment, which would facilitate possible negotiations with the Bulgarian Football Union.

Our national team has two more matches ahead of it in the current edition of the League of Nations. On November 13, Bulgaria will host Iceland, and three days later – on November 16, the “lions“ will be visiting Estonia.

These matches will be important for the final ranking in the group, but also for the future of the national team, which is expected to have a new permanent coach.