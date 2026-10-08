Ivaylo Ivanov eliminated before the medals at the World Judo Championships

Bulgarian national Ivaylo Ivanov failed to reach the medal fights in the 90 kg category at the World Judo Championships for men and women in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian started the tournament in an excellent way and recorded two consecutive victories. In his first match, Ivanov dealt with the Hungarian Peter Safrany, achieving success after two „vadzari“ scores.

In the next round, our representative moved forward after defeating the Egyptian Abdallah Abdelsamea. Ivanov won the match with a „yuko“ score and secured a place in the round of 16.

There, however, the Bulgarian athlete faced Nemanja Majdov from Serbia. Ivanov was unable to find an answer to his opponent's actions and lost the fight by “ippon“, ending his participation in the competition.

Thus, Bulgaria was left without a representative among the medalists in the up to 90 kg category. Despite Ivanov's early elimination, the country's participation in the championship in Baku continues.

The last Bulgarian representative at the World Championship will be Boris Georgiev in the up to 100 kg category. He will start the competition tomorrow, and in the first round he will face Brazilian Giovanni Ferreira.

Bulgaria continues to wait for its first medal from the World Judo Championships for men and women.