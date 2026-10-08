Over 60 players injured after first national team break

The first national team break of the 2026/2027 season has proven to be a serious test for clubs in the leading European leagues. In just 16 days, a number of players have suffered injuries or returned to their clubs with physical problems.

According to a study by the Spanish news agency EFE, at least 60 players from the five strongest leagues in Europe have had health complaints during their engagements with the national teams. The statistics include players from the first teams of the clubs who have suffered injuries in both the men's and youth national teams.

The most problems are in the Premier League, where 16 cases have been registered. Serie A follows with 14 injuries, La Liga with 13, Ligue 1 with nine and Bundesliga with eight.

Among the most famous names who have faced physical problems during the international break are Manchester City star Erling Holland, Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona winger Rafinha.

The situation is also serious at English clubs. Among those affected are Liverpool players Alexander Isaac, Cody Gakpo and Jeremy Jacquet, as well as Arsenal's Kai Havertz, Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, Sunderland's Brian Broby, Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and Chelsea's Jamie Gittens.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has also suffered physical problems.

Of course, not all cases are of the same severity. Some players have escaped with minor injuries or fatigue and are expected to be available again soon. For others, however, recovery will be longer, which could create serious problems for club coaches.

For teams in the leading European championships, this is yet another reminder of the busy calendar and the risk of injuries for players who combine club and international commitments.