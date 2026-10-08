Pero Antic attacks LeBron James: "He ruined the NBA"

Former LukOil Academic basketball player Pero Antic has harshly criticized one of the biggest stars in NBA history – LeBron James.

The 44-year-old Antic, who also has a Bulgarian passport, is a three-time Euroleague champion. The Macedonian also had two seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, where he played between 2013 and 2015.

Antic was a guest on Joao Millet's podcast and did not hold back his negative opinion of James, who is often compared to legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

„I can't watch the NBA anymore. They compare LeBron to Jordan and Kobe. How come? He's like a little girl - always wants something, then fakes fouls and complains. LeBron ruined the NBA in a way. That's my opinion“, said Antic.

The former player also gave two specific reasons for his criticism of the four-time NBA champion.

„First - "He's chasing the all-time scoring record on purpose so that no one can ever catch up to him. Second, he wants his son to play with him. I don't think that's how things should be," Antic added.

Pero Antic spent a significant portion of his career in Europe, where he won three EuroLeague titles before making the move to the NBA and playing two seasons with Atlanta.