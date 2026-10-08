Ivan Ivanov with second win in Italy, qualified for the quarterfinals

The 17-year-old Bulgarian talent Ivan Ivanov recorded a second consecutive victory at the clay tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy, with a prize fund of 30,000 dollars.

The world No. 494 in men's tennis, who is fifth in the main draw, dealt with the representative of the hosts Manuel Mazza with 6:3, 6:4. The match lasted an hour and 40 minutes.

The Bulgarian national team for the “Davis“ Cup showed a solid game and made four breaks, while conceding two break points on his own serve.

With the success, Ivanov secured a place in the quarterfinals, where he awaits an Italian or French opponent.

The other Bulgarian representative in the tournament, Dimitar Kisimov, was eliminated in the round of 16. He lost to the Italian Gabriele Crivelaro 0:6, 2:6 after 81 minutes of play.