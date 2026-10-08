Juventus are targeting young Sassuolo talent

Juventus are increasing their interest in Sassuolo midfielder Daryl Bacola and are considering making an offer for the 18-year-old talent in the January transfer window, reports the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

The general director of the “Bianconeri“ Giovanni Carnevali could play a serious role in the possible deal. He was part of Sassuolo's strategy when the club attracted Bacola from Olympique Marseille in February, and now he is keen to bring the young player to Turin.

Bacola, who will turn 19 at the end of November, is already considered one of the promising young French talents. According to the information, he is expected to one day be part of the French national team under the leadership of Zinedine Zidane.

Juventus are aware that time can be decisive. The longer the club waits with a possible transfer, the more likely it is that Bacola's price will increase.

An additional problem for the “bianconeri“ could be competition from the English Premier League, as interest in the young midfielder is expected to grow in the coming months.