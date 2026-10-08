CSKA has officially formed the coaching staff of its new coach Marcus Gizdol, who was presented at the head of the „reds“ on Monday.

The German specialist will work with two of his compatriots – Rainer Widmeier and Jakob Braun, who will be his assistants.

Ivaylo Ivanov has been appointed as the goalkeeper coach. Until now, he has worked mainly with CSKA's second team, but was part of Daniel Morales' team, while the latter temporarily led the representative team after the resignation of Hristo Yanev.

Gizdol will also have two fitness specialists – Kostadin Dzhorgov and Georgi Petrov.

Two more analysts are joining the staff - Martin Stoyanov and Martin Mitov.

Thus, the new head coach will have a team of seven specialists in total, with whom he will begin his work at the helm of the “army men“.