The world-famous Latin star Luis Fonsi arrived in Bulgaria for the first time and gave a special interview to Petya Dikova. The singer, who has been on the music scene for more than 28 years, talked about his career, the hit "Despacito" and his meeting with Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov.

Fonsi is among the most successful Latin artists in the world, and "Despacito" has become a global phenomenon. The song, released in 2017, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks and brought the Puerto Rican artist seven Guinness World Records. The video for the hit has already had over 9 billion views on YouTube.

The singer also revealed details about his acquaintance with Hristo Stoichkov, to whom he addressed extremely warm words.

„Yes, he is a wonderful, truly wonderful person. We had a wonderful time together. It is always nice to learn more about Bulgaria from someone personally, and when it is from him himself, it is wonderful. We had a wonderful dinner with my team and he welcomed us with open arms“, shared Fonsi.

He defined Stoichkov as a true legend and admitted that it is an honor for him to call him his friend.

„It is always nice to come to a country for the first time and be welcomed in this way. "It's an honor to call him a friend, he's a true legend," the musician said.

Fonsi also commented on the long trip to Bulgaria, saying that distance doesn't matter when you have the opportunity to present your music to a new audience.

“We wanted to be here because it's a privilege to present my music in such a beautiful country, to do it for the first time and to be welcomed like this – to perform an entire concert, albeit in Spanish“, he said.

The singer admitted that the language barrier is not an obstacle when music manages to unite people.

“Across the language barrier, people just want to have fun, dance and connect with music – and that's a real blessing. So I would travel here anytime – three days, four days, however long it takes. For me, that's the best thing about music - coming together," added Luis Fonsi.