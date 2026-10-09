Bayern Munich prepares huge salary for Oliseh to keep him at all costs

Bayern Munich is preparing a serious move to tie one of its big stars Michael Oliseh to a long-term contract. According to information from Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians will begin negotiations with the French international for a new contract that could make him the club's highest-paid player.

Oliseh's current contract is until the summer of 2029, but the management of the German champion wants to improve his conditions in recognition of his impressive performance.

If he accepts the offer, Oliseh will overtake Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane in the salary rankings. Currently, both receive around 25 million euros per season. Kane is also expected to sign a new contract at the same salary.

Real Madrid continues to show interest in Oliseh. However, the “Santiago Bernabeu“ are already of the opinion that the Frenchman will rather continue his career at Bayern.

The Bavarians attracted Oliseh in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace for 53 million euros. Under the leadership of Vincent Kompany, the winger has become a key figure for the German giants and has begun to be considered among the contenders for the “Ballon d'Or“.

Oliseh has had an impressive start to the current season. In seven games, he has scored eight goals and added four assists, which further strengthens Bayern's desire to keep him with a new and even more lucrative contract.