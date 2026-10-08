Erling Haaland addresses Manchester City fans

Manchester City's big star Erling Haaland has urged the club's supporters to remain united and positive in the difficult moment facing the "citizens".

The Norwegian striker said that fans should continue to support the team regardless of what is happening around the club and enjoy football.

„I think the City fans who will travel to „Anfield“ will have a good time. We need to be united, support each other and keep a positive attitude. Whatever happens in life, we should always smile“, said Holland.

“We should look forward, try to win football matches and enjoy the situation. We should be united and give each other love. Let's be together, enjoy the journey and smile“, he added.

Holland also revealed how strong his connection is with Manchester City and the UK. His family lived on the Island, and he himself spent part of his childhood there.

“I care a lot about this place, as well as about the UK in general. My parents lived here for ten years - in Nottingham and Leeds. They never lived in Manchester, but my father, of course, trained every day at the base in Carrington. I spent my first four years here, my brother - nine, and my sister - six. This is a special place for us“, shared the striker.

„I have to say that I care a lot about City. I also care a lot about the fans, because I am a fan of the club myself - I empathize with them“, added Holland.

The Norwegian also commented on the upcoming visit of Liverpool, which according to him always carries a special charge.

„It is always special to play against Liverpool. Especially because of Pep and Klopp. I remember how, when I was in Salzburg and Dortmund, I watched their matches and saw how they stimulated each other“, said Holland.

„The matches at „Anfield“ are always special. "I've won there, I've drawn there, I've lost there. So it's always special - every Premier League game is different and every game against Liverpool is always special," the City star concluded.