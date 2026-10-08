Rositsa Dencheva and Iva Ivanova in Bulgarian quarterfinals in Burgas

Rositsa Dencheva and Iva Ivanova will play against each other in the singles quarterfinals of the international women's tennis tournament in the W50 category in Burgas. The competition is held on the courts of the “Avenue“ with a prize fund of 40,000 dollars.

The number 4 seed Dencheva convincingly defeated Lus Ebeling Koning from the Netherlands with 6:1, 6:1. The Bulgarian ended the match in 57 minutes, after leading 4:0 in the first set. In the second set, Dencheva won four consecutive games from 2:1 to 6:1.

Iva Ivanova reached the quarterfinals after a 7:5, 6:3 victory over Federica Urgesi from Italy. In the first set, the Bulgarian twice lost a break lead, and at 5:4 she missed six set points on her own serve. However, Ivanova won the next two games and closed the set with a 7:5.

In the second set, Ivanova led with 5:2 and two breaks. She lost her serve in the next game, but immediately made another break and ended the match with a 6:3. Thus, the quarterfinals will pit two Bulgarian nationals against each other for the “Billie Jean King Cup“.

The number 1 seed Elizara Yaneva lost to Sonya Zhenihova from Germany with 4:6, 4:6. The Bulgarian trailed 1:5 in the first set, managed to reduce it to 4:5, but did not come back. In the second part, Yaneva allowed a 1:4 deficit and, despite returning one break, gave up with the same result.

Lidiya Encheva was eliminated after 3:6, 5:7 against third-seeded Anastasia Soboleva from Ukraine. Encheva reduced her deficit from 2:5 to 3:5 in the first set, and in the second she led 5:4, but lost the next three games.

Bulgarian participation in doubles also ended in the quarterfinals. Angelina Kostova and Galena Krastenova lost 2:6, 2:6 to Maya Burchesku and Sonya Jenihova, Melis Rasim and Anja Stankovic lost with the same result to the leaders Oana Gavrila and Sappho Sakellaridi, and Ralitsa Alexandrova and Valeria Garnevska lost 1:6, 3:6 to Federica Urgezi and Sarah Van Emst.

The tournament in Burgas is the fourth in the W50 category that Bulgaria will host in 2026, after the competitions in Haskovo, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv. The next tournament of this rank will be held in Stara Zagora from October 11 to 18. The winner of each of the competitions receives 50 points for the world ranking.