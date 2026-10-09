Djokovic to seek out Sinner after injury: I know how difficult it is to come back

Novak Djokovic intends to contact Yannick Sinner after the Italian announced that he would miss the rest of the season due to knee inflammation. The Serbian tennis legend said that he understands how difficult it is to recover from a serious injury, as he himself has gone through similar trials in his career.

Sinner, who has five Grand Slam titles, has not played since July, when he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final of “Wimbledon“. The Italian subsequently withdrew from the US Open due to a problem with his right knee, and it later became clear that he would not return to the court until the end of the year.

“I have not contacted Yannick since he was injured. I only saw the news two days ago, so I will speak to him to find out how he is. As someone who has gone through serious injuries in his career, I know what this means“, said Djokovic.

The Serb also recalled the difficult period in 2017, when he was forced to stop participating in tournaments until the end of the season due to acute pain in his right elbow. Then he underwent surgery, which remains the only major surgical intervention of his career.

“I had surgery – the only major surgery I have had. That's why I know how difficult it is to come back," explained the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

According to Djokovic, recovery is not only about the athlete's physical condition. The psychological side also plays an important role, especially when it comes to a knee injury.

“There is also a mental moment. You go out on the court and ask yourself if you are really fully recovered and can move freely. When it comes to the knee, it affects everything - every movement,” the Serbian tennis player also commented.

Sinner's absence will affect the final part of the season. The Italian will not participate in the “Masters“ tournaments in Shanghai and Paris, and will not play in the ATP Finals. He will also be unavailable to help Italy in the final stages of the Davis Cup, where the country will be chasing another trophy.

"Tennis certainly misses him", emphasized Djokovic, who continues his participation in Shanghai and prepares for his match against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

Meanwhile, Sinner's great rival - Carlos Alcaraz - has also been out for a long time due to a right wrist injury. The Spaniard missed four and a half months of the season, but returned with a title from the tournament in Japan and continues his participation in Shanghai.

While Alcaraz regains momentum, Sinner will have to focus on his recovery. The coming months will be crucial for his preparation for next season.