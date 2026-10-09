Artur Hakobyan banned for life for harassment

Former Soviet gymnast and former coach of the US national team Artur Hakobyan has been banned for life by the US Center for Safe Sport. The decision, dated October 7, relates to physical and emotional misconduct, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.

“The decision relates to physical and emotional misconduct, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct“, the Center for Safe Sport said. Hakobyan can request arbitration within 10 days of receiving the notice, meaning the sanction is subject to appeal.

The case involves complaints that have been accumulating for years. In July 2024, The Washington Post published accounts from ten former gymnasts who said that Hakobyan physically abused them or their teammates when they were underage. The actions described included throwing them to the ground, pulling them, and hitting them, some of which allegedly left bruises.

The Center for Safe Sports initially closed its investigation into Hakobyan and Galina Marinova in 2022. After the Washington Post published the case, the investigation was reopened in September 2024.

Hakobyan and Marinova have denied the allegations of abuse. According to Forbes, The two did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the sanctions were announced.

Galina Marinova, who was a business partner and coach with Hakobyan, was given a one-year suspension from all contact. The two co-owned the All Olympia gymnastics center in California.

Their alumni include Olympic champion McKayla Maroney and world medalist Matti Larson. In 2016, Larson filed a lawsuit against Hakobyan, Marinova and the gymnastics center, claiming she was subjected to an "abusive, harassing and humiliating environment." The case was settled for $1 million in 2018.

Before her coaching career, Hakobyan competed for the Soviet Union. He is a three-time world champion, has three silver and one bronze medal from world championships.

The final decision of the Center for Safe Sport is not final until the arbitration period expires or until a possible appeal is completed.