Everton put up for sale less than two years after change of ownership

Everton could change hands again after the current owners of the English club have announced their willingness to sell the team. The news was reported on Friday by The Athletic, less than two years after the acquisition of the Merseysiders.

The group, led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, is open to the possibility of a deal, after attempts have already been made to attract external investment.

The Friedkin Group is ready to continue to manage the “caramels“ until a suitable buyer is found. At the same time, the owners believe that the club has the potential to take the next step in its development.

The Friedkin Group completed the acquisition of Everton in December 2024, which ended the reign of Farhad Moshiri. His period at the helm of the club was marked by serious difficulties and challenges.

In addition to Everton, the American group owns the Italian Roma and the French Cannes. A possible sale of the club by Liverpool could lead to a new change in ownership of the English football team.