Jose Mourinho to journalists: If fans boo Mbappe, it will be a victory for you

Real Madrid head coach - Jose Mourinho spoke at a press conference before tomorrow's match with Villarreal at the “Bernabeu“ from the 8th round of La Liga. At it, he defended Kylian Mbappe from attacks on his behavior after leaving the French national team camp due to an injury. The striker was first spotted in a club with his girlfriend, and then showed himself on social media on a bicycle, although Mourinho had previously banned cycling.

“Villarreal is a difficult opponent, a team at Champions League level. They are playing very well, although they still do not have the points that their performance deserves. "After losing our last game, we have to take the three points. It wasn't easy. We were left with five players here, while the others gradually joined after their national team games," Mourinho began.

He was then bombarded with questions about Mbappe, to which he answered in detail, but before that he didn't miss a shot at the journalists who had been criticizing the French striker.

„If that's how you see things, then this is a victory for you. There are so many stories in football lately that could feed your work - the case of Man City, the situation with Cristiano and the Portugal coach. But that's not enough - Madrid is Madrid, you always need to create something from nothing.

Everything that has been written and said about Mbappe is absurd. Being a footballer is a profession that requires you to work 24 hours a day. Every action in one's personal life inevitably has consequences. A footballer is also human. He can make a mistake here and there... But he always carries a sense of responsibility.

During the international break, Real Madrid players demonstrated exemplary professionalism. We worked hard to provide them with the right conditions. Everything was planned perfectly, including the rest periods. Injured players came to the “Valdebebas“ training complex, underwent examinations and continued their recovery.

Take Arda Guler for example. He was injured in the last match and I gave him two days off.

As for the Mbappe story, I will tell you that he was here, underwent an examination and then left to seek a second medical opinion on knee problems that could not be ignored. Then comes the recovery process, the details of which are none of your business, and the tendency of some people to look for problems where there are none.

First there was the nightclub incident. But it wasn't a club, but a trendy Parisian establishment hosting a private event. Then there was the bike incident in Switzerland - the hotel simply provides bikes so you can get to the spa or common areas in a relaxed and easy way.

There are also minor incidents, like the one with Dean Hausen. He was just sitting in his car in front of Thiago Pitarch's house, texting, and they almost threw him out like a criminal. It's just absurd.

You want a story? Here's a story: for the first time in a long time, Real Madrid didn't have any new injury victims in October. The only players in the infirmary are those who were injured last season. This is good news, but you don't like it, right?

You don't have to be Einstein to understand that the goal of all this is to turn the fans against Mbappe. And if he gets booed, it will be a win-win for you.

However, I hope that the “Bernabéu“ is capable of being fair, and that means intelligent - reading between the lines and understanding the dynamics and the objectives. I promise you this: if a Madrid player doesn't behave like a Real Madrid player, if he doesn't fulfill his duties as a player or a citizen, you won't see that player on the bench. You won't be able to boo him. He will be at home. I won't give him the chance to sit on the bench. "And Mbappe will play tomorrow," Mourinho was emphatic.

He also revealed that Fede Valverde's participation is questionable, while Eder Militao is firmly out of the squad because he needs a few more weeks to return to action. The coach also spoke about Vinicius' form.

„What saddens me is that he wants to be at his best, to win games and make the difference on the pitch. It hurts me to see him in this condition, especially knowing that he is an exceptional young man who is working incredibly hard to get back into the game. Will he continue to play until he finds his form again, or will there come a time when he will be on the bench? We'll see.

I would never criticize the real Real Madrid fans, I only have respect for them. But it breaks my heart when a young man like him is not the “alien” Vinny that we know and to see how people, influenced by many of you, do not support him. He deserves support. He wants nothing more than to be that Vinny who has brought so much joy to the loyal Real Madrid supporters“, concluded Mourinho.