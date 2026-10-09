There are not many chances for Yordanescu to take over Bulgaria

Former CSKA coach Eduard Yordanescu is unlikely to become the head coach of Bulgaria. The 48-year-old specialist has been sought out by the leadership of Bulgarian football, but the chances of him taking over the national team are very small, reports the Romanian publication as.ro.

The information says that Yordanescu has not yet given a final answer, but his desire is to lead a club, not a national team.

“Eddie Yordanescu does not want to become a head coach again“, writes as.ro, specifying that the Romanian has held talks with several clubs, but no agreement has been reached. The publication adds that the 49-year-old specialist has already held talks with certain clubs and is waiting for developments. Arab football is mentioned as a possible next destination, where the specialist could start working before the winter.

The Romanian coach is already familiar with the Bulgarian reality after leading CSKA in 2016. After that, he gained serious experience, having been at the helm of Romania, Astra, Gaz Metan, CFR Cluj twice, FCSB and most recently Legia Warsaw.

Another option for Bulgaria's national coach, who is being speculated about, is Aleksandar Jankovic. The name of the Brazilian Silvinho is mentioned, but according to information from Gong.bg, this is in the realm of speculation and such an option is not on the agenda for the home football headquarters.

Former CSKA coach Eduard Jordanescu is unlikely to become Bulgaria's national coach. The 48-year-old specialist has been approached by the Bulgarian football management, but the chances of him taking over the national team are very small, reports the Romanian publication as.ro.

The information states that Yordanescu has not yet given a final answer, but his desire is to lead a club, not a national team.

“Edi Yordanescu does not want to become a coach again“, writes as.ro, specifying that the Romanian has held talks with several clubs, but no agreement has been reached. The publication adds that the 49-year-old specialist has already held talks with certain clubs and is waiting for developments. Arab football is mentioned as a possible next destination, where the specialist could start working before the winter.

The Romanian coach is already familiar with the Bulgarian reality, after leading CSKA in 2016. After that, he gained serious experience, having been in charge of Romania, Astra, Gaz Metan, CFR Cluj twice, FKSB and most recently Legia Warsaw.

Another option for Bulgaria's national coach, about whom there is speculation, is Aleksandar Janković. The name of the Brazilian Silvinho has been mentioned, but according to information from Gong.bg, this is in the realm of speculation and such an option is not on the agenda of the national football headquarters.