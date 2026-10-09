Slavia President Ventseslav Stefanov, who is a former member of the Bulgarian Football Union Executive Committee, commented on the current news surrounding the Bulgarian national team. He is of the opinion that the next coach should be a foreigner, but if possible from the Balkan Peninsula

"I personally am of the opinion that the national coach should be a foreigner, specifically a Balkaner. Because they know our mentality. "There are very good coaches in Serbia and Croatia," Stefanov told Gong.bg.

When asked if there was a possibility that one of the people Georgi Ivanov is negotiating with is Aleksandar Jankovic, who was Slavoljub Muslin's assistant at Levski, he said: "I have no idea who the president is negotiating with".

Finally, Ventseslav Stefanov showered praise on the author of Bulgaria's first goal in the victory over Luxembourg, Kristijan Balov. As is known, he is a Slavia youth player, but was sold in the summer for 3 million euros to the Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

"When boys who know how to play football play, things work out. For me, Kristijan has a great future. He is excellent as a person, a young man who knows what he wants and how to pursue his goals. He is very serious, very well-mannered," said the boss of the "whites."

"He is the greatest talent in Bulgarian football. I wish him life and health, to be dedicated and to love his parents and especially his mother, because love for family is the most important thing," concluded Stefanov.