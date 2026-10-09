Who are the most expensive young footballers in the world?

Bayern Munich's German international Lennart Karl is the most expensive footballer in the world aged 18 or under, according to Transfermarkt. The attacking player is valued at €60 million.

He is followed by Max Daumann (Arsenal, 16), Rio Ngumoa (Liverpool, 18) and Ibrahim Mbaye (Aston Villa, 18).

In fifth place is Honest Ahonor, who plays at Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea. The Italian international is valued at €40 million. Borussia Dortmund's Greek attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is €5m cheaper.

Hoffenheim's Nathan de Kat is valued at €27m.

The top ten is rounded out by Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Oscar Pietuszewski (Porto) and Vasilije Kostov (Red Star Belgrade). The three are each worth €25m, according to Transfermarkt.