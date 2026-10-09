Barcelona will be without their captain Rafinha for the next two matches. The 29-year-old will miss the match with Getafe from La Liga and Galatasaray in the Champions League. The news was confirmed by the coach of the Spanish champion Hansi Flick.

The German specialist specified that the Brazilian is not injured, but will be given a break.

"Rafinha is not injured, but we have to be careful because last year he had three injuries and now we have to take care of him. He will not be available tomorrow against Galatasaray," said Flick.

The attacking player left the Brazil national team camp after the friendly with Australia, which ended 4:2, with a muscle injury.

Since the start of the season, Rafinha has 14 goals in 8 games for the "blaugranas".