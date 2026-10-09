Arne Slott finds job after Liverpool sacking

Arne Slott has secured a top position in football since being sacked as Liverpool manager. The Dutchman was sacked at the end of last season after a disappointing title defence, in which the Merseyside club barely managed to secure qualification for the Champions League.

After leaving, he was linked with the Netherlands national team, but Slott has categorically stated that he wants to continue working at club level. In an interview with Voetbal International, he categorically rejected these rumors:

„These speculations are not true. We've simply never reached this stage in the negotiations.“

While he awaits his next challenge in club football, Arne Slott has been appointed to UEFA's Technical Observers Group. He joins a number of high-profile names from the world of football, some of whom also have links to Liverpool — among them are former Merseyside managers Rafael Benitez and Roy Hodgson, as well as former goalkeeper David James. The team also includes former England manager Gareth Southgate and former Everton boss Sean Dyche.

The European football body announced that the group's task is to monitor matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League using statistics and video analysis, preparing detailed reports on the latest trends in coaching.