French journalist explains why Mbappe is considering leaving Real Madrid

What's happening to Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe has been the talk of European football in recent days. After several controversial incidents that have questioned his commitment to the club, he has been under surveillance. Now, reports from France suggest that depending on how things develop, the goalscorer could decide to leave the "Bernabeu".

Popular French journalist from „RMC Sport“ Daniel Riolo has explained the reasons why the former PSG ace could decide to move elsewhere after the end of the season.

„He gives the impression that he doesn't care about anything, as if he's in his own world. He is worried about what he has found at Real Madrid because the team is not what he imagined when Mourinho arrived. The team is the same as last year, with the same problems. There is nothing new,“, commented Riolo.

“It is not normal to leave the French national team to go to clubs with your girlfriend, to show up on a bicycle when the coach says it is forbidden. It is not a good message to all Real Madrid fans. I think it is possible that Kylian will leave. If there is no team that wants him, I think it is possible. I do not think he is happy with everything that is happening this season. But his behavior, for me, is very problematic. He lives on another planet. How is it possible to go to clubs and ride a bike after being injured?“, the journalist added.

Riolo believes that another reason that could lead to Mbappe leaving is that the club did not support him in his candidacy for the “Ballon d'Or“: “It is entirely possible that he did not like what Real Madrid did. Because he thought that the club's tradition was always to help its players win the “Ballon d'Or“, and this time it was not like that... In the past, I think Madrid supported their players more who were candidates. And this year it did not seem the same to me“.