Cherno More has attracted a French giant

Cherno More has signed a contract with defender Nestorli Lumbu, who has already received competitive rights and will be on the "Sailors" for the match with Levski from the 11th round of the efbet League, the club announced. The match is on Sunday at 17:30 at the "Ticha" stadium in Varna.

The 28-year-old central defender was born on 5.1.1998 in France and is 195 cm tall. He began his career in Poissy, then played in Troyes and Vierzon. In 2021, he left France, moving to the Swiss third division Juventus Zurich. He played there for a season and a half, recording 31 matches with 2 goals in the championship.

In the last 4 years, he has been playing in the Romanian League 2, where he has successively passed through the teams of Shelimbar, Alexandria, Universitatea Craiova, Steaua Bucharest and Olimpia Satu Mare.

The football player will have the opportunity to make his debut with the green and white jersey in the upcoming home match against Levski at the "Ticha" stadium.