NFL legend Mike Ditka with Ukrainian roots dies

NFL legend Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86, his family announced. The former player and coach of the “Chicago Bears“ remains one of the most recognizable figures in American football history.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Mike Ditka“, the family said in a statement. “While the world knew him as a Hall of Famer, legendary coach and leader of the “Chicago Bears“ championship team, to us he was the heart of our family.“

The Name Ditka and the Road to the NFL

Ditka was born Michael Ditka on October 18, 1939, in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the nearby industrial town of Aliquippa. His father is of Ukrainian descent, and the last name Ditka was changed to Ditka because it was difficult to pronounce in the United States.

He began his career in American football at the University of “Pittsburgh“, where he played both defense and offense. “Chicago Bears“ He was drafted 5th overall in 1961. In his first season, Ditka recorded 58 receptions for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming the first tight end to record more than 1,000 receiving yards in a rookie season in the NFL.

Three championships in three different roles

As a player, Ditka won the NFL championship with the “Chicago Bears“ in 1963. He also played for the “Philadelphia Eagles“ and the Dallas Cowboys, and in 1988 he became the first tight end to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ditka won Super Bowl XII as an assistant coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and as a head coach he led the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl XX. On January 26, 1986, his team defeated the New England Patriots 46–10. The team finished the regular season with 15 wins and only one loss.

Ditka thus became one of only two people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. “He transformed the tight end position and later led the Bears“ to their only Super Bowl title“, the Associated Press noted.

After his coaching career ended, Ditka worked as a television analyst, appeared in commercials and became a symbol of Chicago. In 2013, the number 89 was retired by the “Chicago Bears“.

Sources: champion.com.ua, apnews.com, chicago.suntimes.com