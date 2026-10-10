Lia Lyubenova sets personal records on her birthday in Gdansk

Lia Lyubenova set two personal records on her 17th birthday during the Grand Prix of Figure Skating for Girls in Gdansk, Poland. The Bulgarian skated her free skate flawlessly, earning 88.78 points, and finished the competition with a total of 136.22 points. The free skate score and the final score are new personal bests for Lyubenova. A new record for her is also the score from the short program - 47.44 points, which she also performed without a mistake.

20th place in the final standings

The Bulgarian figure skater took 19th place in the short program and 19th in the free skate, which gave her 20th position in the final standings. Lyubenova finished with 136.22 points in the competition of 36 competitors. The gold medal was won by the Japanese Sumika Kanazawa with 196.37 points. Canadian Lia Cho remained second with 195.76 points, and the third place was taken by the Swiss Elisabeth Diburn with 189.11 points. The junior free skate, in which Ioannis Apostolou will participate, is also upcoming in the competition in Gdansk.

Sources: bta.bg