Sofia Goggia to miss season opener in Sölden

Sofia Goggia will miss the first start of the new alpine skiing season - the giant slalom in Sölden on October 24. The Italian Olympic champion continues to recover from a viral infection that forced her to interrupt her training camp in Ushuaia, Argentina.

“I am doing better, the trend is positive”, Goggia said during a media event of the Italian Winter Sports Federation in Milan. However, she said she was still tired and could not say when she would be ready to compete again.

Symptoms interrupted training

According to Goggia, the infection caused tremors, severe joint pain and severe fatigue. She was slow in her movements, had difficulty speaking and felt uncoordinated on her skis. Due to her health problems, she missed a significant part of her training for the new season.

“It could take from 10 days to a month and a half“, Goggia said, as quoted by the Italian news agency ANSA. The skier has not made a specific commitment to return, stating that her first goal is to fully restore her physical and nervous form.

Preparation continues in America

Goggia intends to focus her efforts on a training camp in America once her recovery allows her to return to full-fledged activities. She emphasized that this case differs from her previous absences related to injuries, in which recovery times were more predictable.

Her absence will be the second serious blow to the Italian team since the beginning of the season. Federica Brignone will also not participate in Sölden, as she continues her recovery from surgery on her left leg. The two Italians have not given a date for their return to World Cup racing.

Sources: reuters.com, ansa.it, rainews.it