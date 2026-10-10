Cole Palmer has signed a new contract with Chelsea, which will keep him at the London club until the summer of 2034. The information comes from David Ornstein of “The Athletic“, and similar data is also published by Standard Sport. Palmer has extended his current contract by another 12 months and has received improved financial terms, reflecting his role in the squad.

The new contract is another step in Chelsea's policy of binding its leading players to long-term contracts. In 2026, captain Reece James, midfielder Moises Caicedo, striker Joao Pedro and winger Pedro Neto signed new deals with the club.

Palmer remains a key figure for Chelsea

The 24-year-old England international joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023. He has made 138 appearances for the club so far, scoring 58 goals and providing 34 assists.

Palmer was a key player in the club's victory over Chelsea in the Conference League and the 2025 Club World Cup. He has four goals and two assists in Chelsea's first seven matches in all competitions this season.

The player was called up for England's final matches but withdrew from the national team due to a muscle strain injury.

He dismissed transfer speculation months ago

In April, Palmer said he had no intention of leaving Chelsea. In an interview with the “Guardian“ he said: “I have no plans to leave Chelsea“. At the time, the player was linked with a possible move to Manchester United, but he dismissed the speculation.

The signing until 2034 solidifies Palmer's place in the London club's long-term plans. Chelsea continue to build the foundation of their squad around players who already have contracts for the coming years.

Sources: sportal.bg, theguardian.com, uk.sports.yahoo.com