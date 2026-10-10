Spartak Varna defeated Botev Vratsa with a goal by Hanne

Spartak 1918 (Varna) defeated Botev (Vratsa) 1:0 as a guest in the first match of the 11th round of the efbet League. The only goal at the "Hristo Botev" stadium was scored by Boubacar Hanne in the 58th minute.

The victory is the third for Spartak Varna since the beginning of the season and the first for the team since August 10, when Varna's team won against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The success also has historical significance for the guests, who for the first time in 41 years are winning at the "Hristo Botev" stadium in Vratsa.

Hanne decided the match after the break

The hosts started more actively and at the beginning Martin Smolenski had a chance to shoot in the penalty area, but his shot was blocked. A little later, Plamen Iliev saved a header by Martin Petkov.

Spartak responded in the 23rd minute. Chidera Okoh shot, but Marin Orlinov deflected the shot, and in the extra time Samuel Mayor also failed to overcome the Botev Vratsa goalkeeper.

In the 55th minute, Radoslav Tsonev missed a good opportunity for the hosts, sending the ball inches from Iliev's goal. Three minutes later, Spartak took the lead. Jota Lopes advanced and passed to Boubacar Hanne, who finished the attack with a precise shot.

In the 72nd minute, Varna could have doubled their lead. Chidera Okoh was brought out alone against Marin Orlinov, but shot into the goalkeeper's body. Until the end, no new dangerous chances were created and Spartak maintained its lead.

Spartak climbed to seventh place

After its third success in the championship, Spartak Varna collected 13 points and occupies seventh place in the standings. Botev Vratsa remains ninth with 9 points.

In the next round, Botev Vratsa will visit Lokomotiv Sofia. Spartak Varna will visit Dunav Ruse on October 24.



Sources: bta.bg