Robert Prosinecki is the favorite to be the new coach of Bulgaria

Robert Prosinecki is the favorite to be the new coach of the Bulgarian national football team. The Croatian specialist has spoken with the management of the Bulgarian Football Union in Sofia, reports the Croatian newspaper „Jutarni list“.

According to the information, the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov contacted Prosinecki after Bulgaria's loss to Iceland and invited him to a meeting in Sofia. The talks took place on Friday, but at the moment there is no official confirmation of an agreement reached or a signed contract.

Ribarski will lead the team until the end of November

The search for a new coach came after the breakup with Alexander Dimitrov. He left the post after a 0-0 draw with Estonia in the Nations League.

The national team was temporarily taken over by Atanas Ribarski. He recorded a 2-0 victory away to Luxembourg and will lead Bulgaria in the remaining two group matches in November. According to the published program, Bulgaria will host Iceland on November 13, and three days later will visit Estonia.

The expectation is that the new coach will officially take over the team from the beginning of 2027. The decision on the selection must be made by Wednesday, but a specific deadline for signing a contract has not been announced.

Prosinecki has experience with four national teams

Robert Prosinecki has already worked as a coach of Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kyrgyzstan. His last engagement was with Kyrgyzstan, with whom his contract was terminated by mutual consent in August 2026.

Among the other names being discussed for the position in Bulgaria are Brazilian Silvinho, Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic and Romanian Eduard Iordanescu. If selected, Prosinecki will take charge of the Bulgarian national team ahead of preparations for the 2028 European Championship qualifiers.

The Croatian also has extensive experience at club level. He has been in charge of Red Star, Kayserispor, Denizlispor, Olimpija Ljubljana and Rudes. As a footballer, he has played for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.



Sources: bta.bg, jutarnji.hr, 24chasa.bg