Rayo fans halt Athletic Bilbao match due to protest

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao was halted after home fans threw paper planes, small plastic balls and other objects onto the pitch. The match from the eighth round of La Liga was stopped for the first time in the 13th minute with the score at 0-0.

Rayo players retreated to the sidelines, and the stadium announcer warned around the 20th minute that the match would be abandoned if the protests continued. The game was restarted in the 24th minute, but was stopped again shortly after, and the players and officials left the field.

Rayo captains Oscar Valentin and Isi Palazón spoke to some of the fans behind one of the doors, where the objects were coming from. After about 10 minutes, the two teams returned to the field and warmed up, but the match was interrupted for the third time seconds after the restart. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez spoke to the police, coaches and representatives of both clubs before deciding to finally stop the match.

Protest was directed at the president

Rayo Vallecano fans booed and chanted at the club's owner and president, Raúl Martín Presa. Dissatisfaction with his management has been going on for months, and during a friendly match at the “Vallecas“ last week, he was also shouted at.

Graffiti appeared on the presidential box calling for Presa to leave the club. According to the Associated Press, the protest was organized by supporters unhappy with the way the president is managing Rayo Vallecano.

„Vallecas“ first match after closure

The match was Rayo's first in the championship at the „Vallecas“ stadium, after the facility was temporarily closed due to security concerns. Due to the withdrawal of the license, the club played its home matches at another stadium.

The day before the match, the Minister of Sports of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, Mariano de Paco, called for calm. „Rayo will get the stadium it deserves. Have faith!“, he wrote.

La Liga announced that the new date and time for the replay will be announced later. Rayo Beñat San Jose coach said after the suspension that the match would not be resumed the next day.

Sources: bta.bg, efe.com, as.com