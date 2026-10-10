Egor Kornev sets world record in 50m butterfly

Egor Kornev set a new world record in the 50m butterfly in a small pool. The Russian swimmer won the World Cup final in Tashkent with a time of 21.28 seconds.

Kornev improved by four hundredths the previous best of 21.32 seconds. The record belonged to the Swiss Noah Ponti, who set it at the World Championships in a small pool in 2024.

After the final, Kornev told „Sportbox“ that he had been chasing such a time, but he did not expect to achieve it in Tashkent.

World champion with the relay

„It is very nice to see such numbers. I was aiming for this time, but I did not think that it would happen in Tashkent. I am very happy“, said Kornev.

The 22-year-old Russian won the world title in 2025 with the Russian 4x100m medley relay. He also has a silver medal from the 4x100m freestyle relay.

In 2026, Kornev won three European titles. The new record in Tashkent is another strong performance at the beginning of the small pool season.

The second stage of the Swimming World Cup takes place in Tashkent from October 8 to 10. The series continues in Astana between October 15 and 17.

Sources: bta.bg, news.sportbox.ru