Levski ended the tournament in Novi Sad with a victory

The volleyball champion of Bulgaria Levski ended its participation in the international tournament “Memorial of the Giant“ in Novi Sad with a victory. Nikolay Zhelyazkov's team prevailed over the Slovenian Krka Nove Mesto with a 3:1 game (25:15, 23:25, 25:21, 25:23).

With the success, the “blues“ finished in second place in the competition with two wins and one loss. The first position was taken by the Montenegrin Budva, which won all three of its matches.

Levski won two of its three matches

The Bulgarian champion started the tournament with a loss to Budva, but on the second day achieved a clean victory with 3:0 over the host Vojvodina. In their last match, Levski took the first game against Krka convincingly with 25:15.

The Slovenian team tied after 25:23 in the second half, but Levski took the lead again after 25:21 in the third game. The fourth half remained equal until the end, and the Bulgarian team closed it at 25:23.

Buchkov and Skrimov with individual awards

Lazar Buchkov was awarded the best blocker of the tournament. The center forward is part of the extended squad of the Bulgarian national team.

Veteran Todor Skrimov received the award for best service player.

Super Cup semi-final is coming up

Levski's next match will be the official start of the new season. On October 17, the champions will face Lokomotiv Avia in the semi-final of the Bulgarian Super Cup. The match will be played at the “Levski Sofia“ hall.

Levski has won the last three editions of the tournament and will begin the defense of the trophy in front of its home crowd.

Sources: bta.bg