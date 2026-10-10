Chelsea thrash Bournemouth 5-1

Chelsea thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 in a match from the sixth round of the English Premier League. The Londoners started the match at high speed and led 2-0 in the third minute after goals from Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rodgers.

After the break, Joao Pedro added two goals for the hosts. Evanilsson scored the honorary goal for Bournemouth, and Henderson scored for the second time in the 70th minute to shape the final result.

The success lifted Chelsea to fifth place with 10 points. Bournemouth remained 18th with 3 points and are in the relegation zone.

Brighton win with a man less

Brighton continued their strong performance with a 2-0 victory away to Sunderland. The visitors played with a man less from the 57th minute, when Pascal Struik was sent off.

Maxim De Kuyper gave Brighton the lead in the 53rd minute. Sunderland put pressure on late in the match but failed to equalise. In added time, Jaouen Hajjam scored the second goal for the visitors.

Brighton are in third place with 13 points. Sunderland are 15th with 4 points.

Draw in Birmingham and Ipswich's turnaround

Aston Villa and Brentford finished 2-2 in Birmingham. Yegor Yarmoluk opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute, and Nicholas Jackson equalized just two minutes later.

Aston Villa came from behind with a goal from John McGinn, but Christopher Ayre equalized for Brentford in the 79th minute. Brentford are fourth with 10 points, while Aston Villa are 14th with 5 points.

Ipswich beat Fulham 2-1 after a turnaround. Ryan Sessegnon gave the Londoners the lead after the break, but in the end Ouattara and Dara O'Shea brought Ipswich success. The team climbed to ninth place with 9 points, while Fulham is second to last with 2 points.

At the top of the standings are Manchester City and Arsenal with 15 points each. They are followed by Brighton with 13, Chelsea and Brentford with 10 each, and Leeds, Liverpool and Everton have 9 points each.

Sources: bta.bg