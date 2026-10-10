Inter Milan beat Parma and lead Serie A

Inter defeated Parma 3-0 in a home match from the sixth round of the Italian Serie A and led the standings with 16 points. The champions decided the match even before the break, when they scored all three goals.

Peter Suchic opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Five minutes later, Hakan Calhanoglu doubled Inter's lead with a precisely executed penalty. In the 31st minute, Marcus Thuram made the final 3-0 after an assist from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Parma remains close to the relegation zone

After the break, the two teams made a total of ten substitutions, but no new goal was scored. Inter held onto their lead until the end, collecting 16 points from their first six matches.

Roma and Lazio have 13 points each, but have a game in hand. They are followed by Cagliari with 12 points, Milan with 11, and Frosinone, Juventus and Como with 10 each.

Parma are in 17th place with 4 points and are just above the relegation zone.

Sources: bta.bg, inter.it