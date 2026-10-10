Manchester United missed out on victory against Tottenham

Manchester United and Tottenham ended 1:1 in a match from the sixth round of the Premier League. The hosts took the lead with a goal from Brian Mbemo in the 73rd minute, but Dominic Solanke brought the point to the Londoners with a goal in the 93rd minute. Tottenham played with a man less from the 77th minute.

The match started at a high pace. In the third minute, Dominic Solanke found himself face to face with Senne Lamens, but the Manchester United goalkeeper saved his shot. Gradually “Spurs“ imposed prolonged possession of the ball, and the hosts relied on quick attacks.

After the break, Manchester United played more actively. Luke Shaw broke into the penalty area in the 48th minute, and a few minutes later Solanke shot over the crossbar. In the 65th minute, Destiny Udoji missed the target, and Kobe Meino stopped a dangerous attack by Savio with a decisive split.

Mbemo opened the scoring after a combination with Mateus Cunha. The striker received the ball in the penalty area, turned quickly and scored for 1:0.

Ten minutes later, the tension between the two teams escalated. After dangerous splits by Jan Paul van Hecke and Rodrigo Bentancur, Luke Shaw pushed the Uruguayan, who responded with a header. Bentancur was sent off, and Shaw and van Hecke received yellow cards.

Tottenham, however, did not give up and continued to attack. In the third minute of added time, Tonali crossed from the left flank, and Solanke headed the ball in for the final 1:1.

The draw left both teams without a win in their last three league matches. Before the match, Manchester United had one win in the first five rounds, while Tottenham were at the bottom with two points from two draws and only two goals scored.

Sources: sportal.bg