Gidsel equals 17-year-old record in the Champions League in handball

Matthias Gidsel equaled the 17-year-old record for the most goals in a single match in the Champions League in handball. The Dane scored 17 goals for Fuchs Berlin in the 40:32 victory over Porto in the third round of the tournament.

With his performance, Gidsel equaled the achievement of Jesus “Chuchi“ Martinez de la Cal, who has held the record for 17 years. Against the Portuguese team, the right-back scored seven goals from eight attempts in the first half, and at the end of the match increased his tally to 17.

This was also a new personal record for Gidsel in the Champions League. He had previously scored 13 goals in two matches in the 2025/2026 season. After the first three matches of the current campaign, the Dane already has 36 goals and leads the scorers list.

„The fans were the players of the match today“, said Gidsel, who praised the atmosphere in the hall after the victory over Porto.

Fuchs Berlin achieved a second victory in Group A and took an important step towards the main phase. The German team led 20:17 at the break, and goalkeeper Lasse Ludwig finished the game with 14 saves.

Historic success for Aarhus

SAH Aarhus achieved the most significant result in its history in the tournament. The Danish team defeated two-time champion Montpellier 36:32, after leading 15:13 at halftime.

Montpellier started better, but Aarhus turned the game around with the help of 10 saves from Magnus Petersen in the first half. The hosts also made a strong 4:1 run immediately after the break. Montpellier managed to equalize several times, but did not take the lead again.

Johan Hansen was the top scorer for the winners with eight goals. After his goal at 31:27, Aarhus took control of the match and reached its first victory in the Champions League.

Barcelona continues its winning streak

“We showed great adaptability and there are many positives in our performance“, said Aarhus coach Nick Rasmussen.

Defending champions Barcelona recorded their third consecutive success of the season, defeating Dinamo Bucharest 34:27. The Spanish team now has 19 consecutive victories in the Champions League, and Sergio Hernandez made 19 saves.

Aalborg remained undefeated after a 33:23 win against Zagreb. Niklas Landin won the goalkeeping duel in the first half with six saves and even scored a goal.

In Group B, MT Melsungen defeated Nantes 28:23 after a decisive 6:0 run at the end. Nebojsa Simic finished with 17 saves, and Nantes suffered its first loss of the season. In the other match, Wisla Płock won against Vardar 32:26.

Sources: eurohandball.com