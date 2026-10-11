NEK Nijmegen held to a 1-1 draw at Ajax

NEK Nijmegen finished 1-1 at Ajax in the eighth round of the Dutch championship. Thus, Levski's next opponent in the Europa League took a point from its visit to Amsterdam, although the hosts created more scoring opportunities.

Ajax took the lead in the 7th minute. Jorti Mokio crossed, and Tolu Arokodere scored with a header. NEK equalized in the 19th minute through Tjeyaron Cherry, who took a penalty kick that was awarded. The penalty kick was given for a foul on Mokio, who also received a yellow card.

After the equalizer, Ajax increased the pressure. Mocchio's shot hit the crossbar, and NEC goalkeeper Gonzalo Cretas saved a shot by Oscar Gluch. Shortly before the break, a shot by Yuri Baas was blocked by a defender.

The hosts continued to search for victory in the second half. In the 76th minute, Abdella Ouzan came into a good position, but Cretas saved. In stoppage time, Julian Brandt also failed to get past the NEC goalkeeper.

NEC remains 11th in the standings

After the draw, Ajax is fifth with 15 points, while NEC Nijmegen is 11th with 9 points. The Nijmegen team has not won in the championship since August 29.

„There is not much time to recover. Levski Sofia will host Sofia in the Europa League on Thursday, NEK Nijmegen stated in its match information.

Levski will be away on October 15

The match between NEK Nijmegen and Levski will be on October 15 at the “Goffertstadion“ and will start at 22:00 Bulgarian time. Both teams will be looking for their first points in the main phase of the tournament.

Levski started with a 0:1 home loss to RB Salzburg, while NEK Nijmegen lost 0:5 away to Juventus in Turin.

Sources: bta.bg