Gladiator wins Moto3 title with victory in Indonesia

Maximo Quiles wins the Indonesian Grand Prix and secures the 2026 Moto3 world title. The Spanish Aspar rider started from sixth position, but took the lead on the second lap and did not relinquish the lead until the finish.

Quiles made a mistake in the 16th turn shortly before the halfway point of the 20-lap race. It cost him about a second, but did not change the course of the race. The Spaniard recovered his pace and crossed the finish line with a lead of 2.9 seconds over his main title rival David Almansa.

„Maximo did it – Quiles won the race and the Moto3 title“, MotoGP announced after the finish. The success is the tenth for Kiles in the 16 starts he has taken part in this season.

Almansa second, Uriarte finished on the podium

David Almansa from IntactGP remained second after attempting an attack at the beginning of the second half of the distance. Kiles responded to his pace and maintained the first position.

Brian Uriarte finished third, having started from pole position. In the closing laps he fought with Matteo Bertele for the last place on the podium, but held his position with a lead of only 0.094 seconds. Bertele remained fourth, and Rico Salmela completed the top five.

The representative of the home team, Veda Pratama, finished sixth. Adrian Fernandez, Guido Pini, Joel Esteban, Scott Ogden, Ryusei Yamanaka, Adrian Cruzes, Valentin Perrone, Hakim Danish and Jesús Rios also entered the points zone.

Killes has 351 points with five rounds to go

After the victory, the Spaniard has collected 351 points and is now unattainable in the general classification. Almansa is second with 219 points, and Uriarte is third with 203.

He is the first rider to become Moto3 world champion with five races remaining. The new champion celebrated his success with a reference to the film “Gladiator“, using the name Maximus. Upon returning to the pits, Kiles was greeted by Marc and Alex Marquez, who are his mentors.

The Moto3 season continues with the Australian Grand Prix between October 23 and 25. The race will be on “Phillip Island“ for the last time before the race is moved to a street circuit in Adelaide in 2027.

Sources: sportal.bg, motogp.com, crash.net