Bedzecki wins in Indonesia, Martin leads MotoGP again

Marco Bedzecki (Aprilia Racing) won the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix and recorded his fifth victory of the season. The Italian overtook Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse) at the start of the 19th of 27 laps, then broke away and crossed the finish line with a lead of 4.2 seconds.

Fernandez, who started from pole position, held on to second place despite problems with his right hand. Third place went to Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing), who once again led the general classification before the last five races of the season.

Aprilia with a quadruple victory

Aprilia filled the first four positions at the “Mandalica“ track. Ai Ogura (Aprilia Trackhouse) finished fourth, while Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM) took fifth place.

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo) finished sixth, which earned him enough points to stay just behind Martin in the title fight. Seventh is Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), and the top ten was completed by Fabio Di Gianantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

Points were also won by Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), Luca Marini (Honda), Ioan Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR), Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46) and Alex Rins (Yamaha). Francesco Banaia (Ducati Lenovo) was eliminated after a crash on the final corner, and Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha) also failed to finish.

Martin back in the lead

Martin now has 355 points and leads Marc Marquez by two. Bedzecki is third with 309 points, 46 behind his teammate. The gap between the top two has practically not changed after the sprint and the main race in Indonesia.

Before the start, Martin said: “I feel competitive and I am in the fight. We can fight for this title.“ In Indonesia, the Spaniard finished on the podium and regained first position in the championship.

The season continues with the Australian Grand Prix between 23 and 25 October. The Phillip Island race will be the last one there before the start moves to the Adelaide city circuit in 2027. After Australia, races in Malaysia and Qatar are still to come.

Sources: sportal.bg, motorsport.com, motogp.com