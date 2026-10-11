Alcaraz reveals why he showed up with a mustache in Shanghai

Carlos Alcaraz showed up with a mustache at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai because of a bet with his coaching staff. The Spaniard explained the change after his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The agreement was made before the tournament in Tokyo. If Alcaraz won the match, everyone on his team had to grow a mustache. The Spaniard fulfilled his part of the promise after triumphing in the Japanese capital, and his team also accepted the new look.

„I always wanted to step on the court at least once with a mustache. Before Tokyo, we said: if I win the tournament, we should all grow a moustache“, explained Alcaraz.

After his victory over Cerundolo, the tennis player left a message on the television camera: “Moustache team!“. According to him, the idea is just a reason for fun and will remain in force during the week of the tournament.

Alcaraz continues against Zizou Bergs

“I play in Shanghai with a moustache. We laugh and just have fun with it. So it came to stay“, said the Spaniard.

After his convincing start in Shanghai, Alcaraz will face Belgian Zizou Bergs in the third round. Foreign media also confirmed that the new look is related to the promise made by the Spaniard and his team after the title in Tokyo.

Sources: gong.bg, as.com, eurosport.es