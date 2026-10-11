Dunav turned Septemvri from 0:2 to 3:2 in a crazy match

Dunav made a complete comeback against Septemvri and won 3:2 in a match from the 11th round of the efbet League at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“. Ruse was two goals behind, but after the break they scored three times and took valuable points in the battle at the bottom of the standings.

Septemvri got the opportunity to take the lead in the 12th minute, when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after a foul against Galin Ivanov. Erard Franzetti took the penalty, but Georgi Kitanov saved the shot.

Franzetti got his revenge in the 25th minute. After a long pass and a header from Andre Liberal, the striker went out alone against Kitanov and opened the scoring. In the 36th minute, Liberal also scored after taking advantage of a mistake in the visitors' defense.

The clash changed the match

At the end of the first half, Kitanov and Liberal collided outside the Dunav penalty area. The Septemvri striker sent the ball into the goal, but the game was stopped due to the incident. Liberal left the field on a stretcher, and the Ruse goalkeeper was also unable to continue. He was replaced by Polish debutant Bartosz Zelazowski.

Five minutes after the restart, Septemvri received a second penalty after VAR intervention for handball. Pedro Igor stood behind the ball, but Zhelazovski saved and kept Dunav in the match.

Dunav came to a turning point in the end

The guests reduced their deficit in the 63rd minute. After a shot that hit the post, Ilker Budinov was accurate with the addition. Ten minutes later, Andre Alves equalized after a pass from the right and a shuffle in the penalty area.

Dunav came close to another goal in the 85th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The victory still came in the 90th minute, when Kristiyan Boychev took advantage of an unsuccessful clearance by the hosts and with a powerful shot made the final score 3:2.

Thus Dunav won after a two-goal deficit, while Septemvri failed to consolidate their lead and remained without points from the match. Before the match, the team from Sofia was 11th, and the team from Ruse was in last place in the standings.

Sources: sportal.bg