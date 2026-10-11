Etar 64 goalkeeper scores own goal

Etar 64 goalkeeper Desislava Nikolova scored an own goal in Veliko Tarnovo's 49:18 victory over Sportist-Kremikovtsi in the first round of the women's handball championship.

Nikolova first saved a shot by the hosts, and immediately after that sent the ball with a precise shot into the opponent's empty goal. The goal at the beginning of the second half made the score 23:6 for Etar 64.

At the break, the visitors led 21:6, and after 40 minutes they had already scored 30 goals. Nikolova allowed seven goals in the first 40 minutes.

Martina Todorova was the top scorer for Etar 64 with 10 goals. Alexandra Zamyshlyak and Melissa Erolova added six goals each, and a total of 13 handball players of the vice-champion scored in the match. For Sportist-Kremikovtzi, Simona Petrova and Slaveya Anachkova scored four goals each.

Byala started with a defeat

The defending champion Byala defeated Academic PU 38:20 after 23:7 at halftime. The hosts scored the first eight goals of the match, and after 20 minutes of play they led 18:1.

Svilengrad won the most contested match

The bronze medalist from the previous season, Svilengrad, prevailed over Slivnitsa by 36:32. The hosts retired for the break with a 21:13 lead after a 7:2 run at the end of the first half.

Slivnitsa reduced its deficit to 22:23 at the beginning of the second half, but Svilengrad did not allow an equalizer. Four consecutive goals shortly before the final whistle secured a 36:31 lead and the success of the hosts.

Sources: bta.bg