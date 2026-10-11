Sliven club "Stefan Danchev" won the tournament

The Sliven acrobatics club "Stefan Danchev" won the fourth edition of the international acrobatics tournament "Stefka Spasova". The hosts collected 130.41 points in the competition, which was held in the sports hall "Vasil Levski" in Sliven.

The tournament was attended by 360 competitors from 23 clubs from Bulgaria, Poland, Turkey and Moldova. The second place was taken by the CSKA (Sofia) team, and the third place was taken by the Moldovan team.

The competition brought together participants from four countries

The prizes were awarded to the winners by the Deputy Mayor of Sliven Pepa Chilikova, the chief judge of the tournament Gergana Nedeva and a representative of the company “Jenny“. The competition was organized by the “Stefan Danchev“ club with the assistance of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Bulgarian Federation of Sports Acrobatics and the Municipality of Sliven.

The opening was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov. “Sports acrobatics gives children much more than the opportunity to become champions“, he said.

The tournament is named after a world champion

The name of the tournament is associated with Stefka Spasova, one of the significant figures in the history of Sliven sports acrobatics. In 1974 in Moscow, she won the world title and gold medal in the “women's pairs“ discipline together with her partner Kalinka Lecheva.

Sources: bta.bg