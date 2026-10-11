Velasquez pleased with Levski, Iliev admitted to a setback

Levski won 2:0 away at Cherno More in Varna in a match from the 11th round of the First League. The head coach of the “blues” Julio Velasquez was pleased with the way his team controlled the match, while the coach of the hosts Ilian Iliev pointed to the mistake in the second goal as the moment that broke Cherno More.

“It is never easy to win here, at this stadium. The opponent is strong enough, but today in particular we deserved the victory 100 percent“, said Velasquez. The Spaniard stressed that Levski had a clear idea from the beginning and dominated most of the match.

The coach noted mistakes in the transition at the end of the first half, as well as short periods in which Cherno More managed to pressure the guests after the break. According to Velasquez, however, his team recognized the situations and had enough speed to create dangers.

Uncertainty surrounding Sangare's injury

„We managed the match in a very good way. I am very pleased and proud“, said Julio Velasquez.

The victory was marred by the injury of Mustafa Sangare. The striker started the match strongly and, according to Velasquez, attacked the right spaces with precise timing, but it is still unclear how serious the problem is.

“The moment with Sangare's injury was extremely unpleasant. We still cannot say what his condition is. Hopefully it is not serious“, said the Levski coach.

The “Blues“ are set to play away to NEK Nijmegen in the Europa League. Velasquez described the Dutch opponent as a team that plays attacking football and has clear ideas.

Iliev: The second goal broke us

Ilian Iliev admitted that he could not be satisfied after the loss, although he appreciated the effort of his players. According to him, Cherno More entered the match timidly, but later gained more confidence and managed to create situations in front of Levski's goal.

The hosts wanted to finish the first half without conceding a goal in order to make adjustments at half-time. At the beginning of the second half, Cherno More tried to put pressure on, but a mistake in clearing the ball led to Levski's second goal.

„And then came the mistake in taking off the ball, as they scored their second goal and the match was practically over“, said Ilian Iliev.

The next test for Cherno More is Marek's visit to Dupnitsa for the Bulgarian Cup. Iliev said that the team must show more enthusiasm, desire and football to get out of the difficult situation.

Sources: bta.bg