Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield

Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at “Anfield“ and maintained their 100% record after the sixth round of the Premier League. The loss is the first for Liverpool under Andoni Iraola, and the success is the fourth consecutive for the “citizens“ in the clash between the two teams.

The match changed in the 62nd minute when Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku. The decision of the chief referee Chris Kavanagh caused discontent from the home team, and Manchester City almost immediately took advantage of their numerical advantage.

Holland and Doku decided the match

Just three minutes after the expulsion, Doku broke through from the left and shot. His shot was blocked, but the ball fell to Erling Haaland, who opened the score from about ten meters.

In the 68th minute, Doku doubled the lead himself. The Belgian again entered from the left to the center and sent the ball under the crossbar with a right-footed shot.

Ryan Sherkey made the final 3:0 in the 78th minute. He combined with Elliot Anderson and Josko Guardiola, dribbled past a home defender and shot under Alisson's diving header.

Liverpool had chances before the red card

Up until the crucial moment, the home side created the more dangerous situations. Lewis Koumas, who started as a starter for the first time in the Premier League, was stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma early in the second half. The Manchester City goalkeeper also intervened after a shot from Gravenberch, and Alexis McAllister shot inches wide of the post.

Liverpool started the match without Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, who were injured during the international break. Dominik Szoboszlaly was also not in the group. Phil Foden missed the match for Manchester City due to suspension.

„Good to be back“

That was Liverpool's brief message before the match, published along with the team's squad. On the pitch, however, the hosts failed to respond after Gravenberch was sent off and conceded three goals in 16 minutes.

Sources: sportal.bg