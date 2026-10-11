Sassuolo and Milan finished 1-1 in a match from the sixth round of the Italian Serie A. The two goals came after the break, and the draw left Milan in fifth place in the standings with 12 points. Sassuolo occupies tenth position with 8 points.

The first half offered few chances in front of both goals. At the end, Gonzalo Ramos headed the ball towards the home goal, but Arianet Muric managed to clear the shot.

Milan took the lead, but did not hold the lead

After the break, Milan played more actively and reached a goal. Luka Modric passed to Adrien Rabiot, who scored for 1:0.

The visitors' lead lasted only five minutes. Cass Odenthal equalized for Sassuolo with a low shot on the ground, making the final score 1:1.

Milan failed to respond with a second goal until the end of the match and had to settle for a point. The team remains among Levski's rivals in the Europa League.

Sources: bta.bg