CSKA defeated CSKA 1948 with a goal in the 90th minute - 3:2

CSKA defeated CSKA 1948 with 3:2 in a match from the 11th round of the efbet League. The match in Bistritsa offered five goals, a turnaround in the second half and a decisive goal by Bruno Jordao in the 90th minute.

The success was the first for Markus Gizdol as CSKA coach. The German made limited changes to the lineup, with Pereira starting instead of Eto’o. The hosts left Atanas Iliev and Tsonev on the bench, while Rusev started from the first minute.

CSKA took a two-goal lead

CSKA started more actively and scored in the 19th minute. Stefano Sensi crossed from a corner, and Bruno Jordao headed the ball from the penalty spot and beat Alex Bozhev.

The guests doubled their lead in the 28th minute. Ebong took the ball in CSKA 1948's half and found Pereira on the left. The winger beat Grivic and passed it to Ioannis Pitas, who scored with a close-range shot.

In the 34th minute, CSKA reached a third goal after Bozhev parried a shot by Zvarts and Sensi headed the ball home. After a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to Zwartz being offside.

The hosts equalized after the break

CSKA 1948 reduced their deficit in the 55th minute. Rusev earned a foul and crossed, and Elias Franco headed in.

The hosts continued to attack and equalized in the 68th minute. After an attack started by Rusev, Meyer launched a dangerous shot that Rodriguez cleared for a corner. In the ensuing play, Atanas Iliev jumped over the defense and scored to make it 2:2.

CSKA 1948 had a chance to make a complete turnaround in the 80th minute, but Franco's close-range header fell into the hands of Lapouhov. A little later, the CSKA goalkeeper also saved a shot by Iliev.

Jordao decided the match in the end

In the 90th minute, Bruno Jordao ended the dispute with his second goal of the match. The midfielder fired a powerful shot from about 25 meters, which brought CSKA a 3:2 victory.

At the end of the match, Stefano Sensi received a red card.

Sources: sportal.bg