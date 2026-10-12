Olympiacos won the derby with Panathinaikos with a man less

Olympiacos won 1:0 at home to Panathinaikos in the first eternal derby of Greek football for the 2026/2027 season. The success at the “Georgios Karaiskakis“ stadium came despite the hosts finishing the match with a man less.

The only goal fell in the 34th minute. Panagiotis Retsos scored in the first half and gave Olympiacos a lead that the team kept until the end.

The hosts survived the last half hour

The situation for Olympiacos became more complicated between the 63rd and 66th minutes, when Manolis Saliakas received two yellow cards and left the field. However, Panathinaikos was unable to use its numerical advantage and suffered its first loss of the season.

After the match, Olympiacos celebrated the victory with the short message: “Heart. Soul. Olympiacos.“ For the hosts, this is the third consecutive success in the eternal derby. Panathinaikos won the last meeting between the two teams in February.

Changes at the top of the standings

Panathinaikos remains the leader in the Greek Super League with 15 points. AEK is second with 14 points, and has Bulgarian defender Martin Georgiev in its squad. Olympiacos now has 13 points and occupies third place, while PAOK with Kiril Despodov is fourth.

Olympiacos' next match is in the Europa League. On October 15 at 22:00 Bulgarian time, the team will visit Marseille at the “Velodrome“ stadium. On the same day, Panathinaikos will host Borac (Banja Luka) in the Conference League, with the starting time being 19:45.

Sources: sportal.bg