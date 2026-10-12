Alexandra Eala conquers WTA elite, but tough season threatens her ambitions

In the 2026 season, Alexandra Eala established her name among the most promising young players in women's tennis. The Filipina demonstrated remarkable class against the best in the world, becoming the youth leader under 21 in the number of victories over tennis players from the top 10 of the WTA. At the same time, however, her busy schedule and accumulated fatigue pose serious challenges for her at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan.

2026 statistics show that Eala has a balance of 5 wins and 2 losses against tennis players from the top ten. With this result, she is ahead of her main rivals in the under 21 category. Canada's Victoria Mboko also has 5 wins against top 10 opponents, but from 9 matches played (balance 5-4). Czech Linda Noskova, who debuted in the top 10 this season and won the title in Berlin, is 3-3, while young star Mira Andreeva has recorded 1-2 on grass and is in 5th place in the world rankings.

This year, Eala made an impressive leap, starting the season at number 140 in the world and reaching a record 16th place, thanks in part to winning the WTA 125 tournament in Birmingham in June.

Despite the brilliant successes against the highest-ranked players, the Filipina has been going through a difficult period since the US Open. With over 62 matches played this year — an indicator in which she is second only to Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina — fatigue began to take its toll. Eala suffered early defeats, including against Iva Jovic at the US Open and against Tatyana Prozorova in Singapore.

Although she is behind Noskova, ranked eighth, and her chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals are minimal, Eala continues her intensive competition schedule in Asia.

After winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games, Eala heads to the WTA 1000 in Wuhan, where she is chasing her first victory in the main draw of this tournament. In her first match (1/32-final), she will face the representative of the hosts Han Shi.

The Chinese tennis player entered the main draw after successful qualifications, in which she eliminated Peyton Stearns and Kamila Rakhimova. The match against Han Shi will be the first official clash between the two tennis players, and for Eala this is an ideal opportunity to break her negative streak and carry her excellent play against the leading names to Wuhan.